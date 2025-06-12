Chris Janson subs for Nate Smith to help the Boys and Girls Clubs

When Nate Smith couldn't make his headlining spot at Nevada's Country Under the Stars, Chris Janson was there to help.

With less than 24 hours notice, Chris was able to step in for Nate, who had to cancel because of a "vocal health emergency."

Chris delivered hits like "Buy Me a Boat," "All I Need Is You" and "Good Vibes" for the crowd of 4,100 at Elko County Fairgrounds, even continuing to play half an hour longer than expected.

The June 5 concert was a benefit for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeastern Nevada.

Chris' latest single, "Me & a Beer," is just one spot shy of breaking into country's top 40.

