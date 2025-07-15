Chris Janson sets his 'Wild Horses' free

Chris Janson gives fans a sneak peek at the title track of his new album in a new video on social media.

"Whether I will or I won't, probably better I don't/ I could promise you a definite maybe/ But if wild horses is what you want/ Then saddle on up here, baby," he sings on the uptempo track, which is set to arrive on Friday.

The full Wild Horses album drops Aug. 1 and includes Chris' current hit, "Me & a Beer," as well as the tracks "This Flag" and "The Bride," which are available now.

