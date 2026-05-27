The Chicks are 'Taking the Long Way' on tour 20 years later

The Chicks will celebrate the anniversary of a pivotal album this fall with the Taking the Long Way 20th Anniversary Tour.

The 16-show run kicks off Sept. 30 at Detroit's Fox Theatre, with stops in Chicago, New York City, Nashville, San Antonio, Austin, Seattle and San Francisco. It will wrap with two nights at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre Nov. 1 and 2.

Presales start June 3, before tickets become available to the public June 4.

2006's Taking the Long Way topped the Billboard 200 album chart and won five Grammys, including album, record and song of the year.

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