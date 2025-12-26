Check out Lainey Wilson's Christmas Day Netflix performance

Lainey Wilson performs the halftime show during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 25, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

If you didn't spend Christmas Day watching football on Netflix, you missed Lainey Wilson's halftime performance — but you can now check out photos from the event and watch the performance on YouTube.

The show was part of Snoop Dogg's Holiday Halftime Party, which took place during the Lions/Vikings game, streamed live on Netflix's NFL Christmas Gameday. In addition to Lainey and Snoop, the show featured the voices of the KPop Demon Hunters group HUNTR/X as well as opera legend Andrea Bocelli and his son, Matteo Bocelli.

Dressed in white, Lainey made her entrance on a white sleigh driven across the field. Riding along in the back was her fiancé, former NFL player Devlin "Duck" Hodges, wearing a Santa suit with a cowboy hat. Wilson then performed "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town," with a little help from Snoop.

On Instagram, Lainey called the experience "a Christmas we'll never forget." You can find multiple behind-the-scenes photos of Lainey, Duck, Snoop and all the other performers in her Instagram post.

