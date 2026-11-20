Apartments.com reports the cheapest and priciest states to host Thanksgiving, considering turkey prices, median incomes, and average rents. Nebraska tops the affordable list, while Montana is the most expensive.

Ready to start shopping for Thanksgiving? As you build your list, keep this in mind: In early November, grocery stores advertised whole frozen turkeys at an average of $1.19 per pound. That's 26 cents more per pound compared to last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The bird might be the most iconic part of the day. However, as a renter in today's economy, you know that it's only part of the bill. Rent, space to fit everyone, and how far a paycheck stretches all matter. They all need to strike a balance. After all, a good deal on a turkey won't matter as much when you're cramming 15 people into a studio apartment or enjoying a roomy loft that eats into your grocery budget.

That's why Apartments.com compared all 50 states on four things that are on every host's mind:

Median household income: This determines how much room there is in the budget.

The price of a 15-pound turkey: The star of the show is important. These numbers are based on USDA regional prices.

Average apartment size: Translated into square feet per guest for a party of 10.

Average rent per square foot: Simply put, this is what a renter pays for elbow room.

Apartments.com ranked every state based on these factors. Each was weighted equally and combined into a single hosting score.

The Least Expensive Places to Host Thanksgiving

1. Nebraska

Price of 15-pound turkey: $16.35

Median household income: $81,614

Average rent in Nebraska: $1,116/month

Average apartment square feet: 729

Square feet per 10 guests: 72.9

Nebraska takes the first spot on this list with flying colors. The average apartment in the Cornhusker State is 729 square feet and rents for $1,116 a month. That equates to $1.53 per square foot, making Nebraska the 12th least expensive state for rent.

Nebraska's median household income of $81,614 sits comfortably in the middle of the list. Even so, a turkey costs just 7.3% of a day's median income.

2. Georgia

Price of 15-pound turkey: $16.35

Median household income: $81,847

Average rent in Georgia: $1,443/month

Average apartment square feet: 766

Square feet per 10 guests: 76.6

If your party needs one more chair, Georgia might be the right state to call home. It has the largest average apartment on this list, at 766 square feet, giving guests plenty of room to relax after a food coma.

At $1,442 a month, or $1.88 per square foot, rent is reasonable. Pair that with a $16.35 Southeast turkey and a median household income of $81,847, and Georgia offers hosts both comfort and space.

3. Alabama

Price of 15-pound turkey: $16.35

Median household income: $67,663

Average rent in Alabama: $1,073/month

Average apartment square feet: 733

Square feet per 10 guests: 73.3

Alabama is a budget-friendly place to rent a space to host a great Thanksgiving feast. The average apartment costs only $1,070 a month, making Alabama the eighth least expensive state for rent. Alabama guests get about 73.3 square feet apiece.

Alabama's income kept it out of the top two. At $67,663, its median household income ranks 45th in the nation. That means that this turkey takes a slightly bigger bite from a paycheck than it does anywhere else on this list.

4. North Carolina

Price of 15-pound turkey: $16.35

Median household income: $77,638

Average rent in North Carolina: $1,358/month

Average apartment square feet: 746

Square feet per 10 guests: 74.6

North Carolina strikes a beautiful balance: affordability and space. It has the second-largest average apartment on this list at 746 square feet. That gives plenty of room for an adult and a kidsâ€™ table.

A generous gathering is possible thanks to apartment rents averaging $1,358 a month. With a median household income of $77,638 and a modest $16.35 turkey, a North Carolina Thanksgiving is one to remember.

5. Virginia

Price of 15-pound turkey: $16.35

Median household income: $99,322

Average rent in Virginia: $1,812/month

Average apartment square feet: 726

Square feet per 10 guests: 72.6

Virginia is the 12th most expensive state for rent, so its place on the list of the cheapest places to host Thanksgiving might be surprising. However, the high median household income gives renters plenty of wiggle room to enjoy a great holiday. The $16.35 turkey works out to about 6% of a day's median income, the smallest share on either list.

The Most Expensive Places to Host Thanksgiving

1. Montana

Price of 15-pound turkey: $21.60

Median household income: $77,099

Average rent in Montana: $1,445/month

Average apartment square feet: 620

Square feet per 10 guests: 62.0

Northwest grocery prices are only one of the reasons Montana ranks first among the most expensive places to host Thanksgiving in the nation. Turkeys are advertised at $1.44 per pound, making them the priciest birds in the continental United States.

Space is tight in Montana, too. The average apartment is 620 square feet. Guests will have to get close and personal at only 62 square feet per guest. At $1,435 per month, that's $2.31 per square foot.

2. Hawai‘i

Price of 15-pound turkey: $28.80

Median household income: $105,013

Average rent in Hawai ' i: $1,843/month

i: $1,843/month Average apartment square feet: 459

Square feet per 10 guests: 45.9

Hawai'i shoppers, be warned: You have the most expensive bird in the country. At $1.92 per pound, a 15-pound turkey is almost $30. It also has the smallest apartments on this list. A party of 10 will only get 45.9 square feet per person.

Hawai'i has the ninth most expensive rent by state. However, the median household income helps soften the blow. At $105,013, Hawai'i has one of the 10 highest incomes.

3. New York

Price of 15-pound turkey: $18.90

Median household income: $89,210

Average rent in New York: $3,116/month

Average apartment square feet: 600

Square feet per 10 guests: 60

New York rents may vary by city, but metro areas weigh it down. This state ranks as the first most expensive for rent in the nation. Additionally, at only 600 average square feet, 10 guests have only 60 square feet each.

Despite having the highest rent by state, New York is more balanced than renters may think. Its northeastern turkey price saves it from a higher rank on this list.

4. Maine

Price of 15-pound turkey: $18.90

Median household income: $81,760

Average rent in Maine: $1,735/month

Average apartment square feet: 635

Square feet per 10 guests: 63.5

In Maine, a 635-square-foot apartment rents for an average of $1,737 per month. That works out to $2.74 per square foot, the eighth-highest rate in the country, and leaves each guest only about 63.5 square feet, one of the smallest shares nationwide.

Factor in an $18.90 Northeast turkey and a midrange median household income of $81,760, and Maine renters are working with some of the tightest budgets and smallest spaces in the U.S.

5. Wyoming

Price of 15-pound turkey: $21.60

Median household income: $80,894

Average rent in Wyoming: $1,256/month

Average apartment square feet: 637

Square feet per 10 guests: 63.7

At $1,259 per month, or about $1.98 per square foot, Wyoming rents are relatively affordable. Space is the catch: the average apartment is just 637 square feet, giving each guest about 63.7 square feet. And because Wyoming shares the USDA's Northwest region with Montana, a turkey runs about $21.60.

Against a median household income of $80,894, that turkey eats up 9.7% of a day's median income, among the highest shares in the nation.

Methodology

Apartments.com ranked all 50 states based on the following four factors:

Median household income. Based on 2025 U.S. Census Bureau data on household income in states and metropolitan areas.

Turkey price. USDA Agricultural Marketing Service, Weekly Grocery Store Turkey Feature Activity report for the week of Nov. 2, 2026. Turkey prices are USDA's weighted average price per pound for each region multiplied by 15 pounds. Every state in each region (Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, South Central, Southwest, Northwest, Alaska, and Hawai'i) has the same turkey price, according to the USDA report.

Average apartment size and rent. Sourced from Apartments.com Rent Market Trends dated November 2026. Rent per square foot is average monthly rent divided by average apartment size.

This story was produced by Apartments.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.