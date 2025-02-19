Chayce Beckham, Tigirlily Gold + more are your new Opry NextStage artists

ABC/Eric McCandless
By Jeremy Chua

The Grand Ole Opry has announced its 2025 class of Opry NextStage artists.

They include Chayce Beckham, Tigirlily Gold, Tucker Wetmore, Kashus Culpepper, Avery Anna, Dasha and Kaitlin Butts.

As part of the program, all seven acts will receive "dedicated support from Opry Entertainment Group and presenting sponsor, Tecovas, through Opry performances, NextStage shows and heightened promotion to fans across brand platforms," according to a release from the Opry.

NextStage alums include ERNEST, Ella Langley, Chase Matthew, Corey Kent, Jackson Dean, Kameron Marlowe, Restless Road and Anne Wilson.

You can check out the announcement reveal on the Opry's Instagram.

