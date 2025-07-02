Chase Rice cruises in with 'Two Tone Trippin''

Chase Rice co-wrote one of the most successful "truck" songs in country music history, "Cruise," and now he's back with another.

"Two Tone Trippin'" features singer/songwriter Wyatt McCubbin and was inspired by a trip to Rollinsville, Colorado.

"We kept noticing two-tone trucks everywhere," Chase remembers. "[Co-writer] Oscar [Charles] finally said, 'Man, this must be where two-tones go to die.' Then out of nowhere, he goes, 'We should write a song called 'Two Tone Trippin'.'"

“I had just bought a ‘72 two-tone Chevy, so I was all about it," Chase continues. "I think we wrote the whole thing in about 45 minutes — no rules, not even a chorus. We just straight up had fun on this one. And everything you hear in the recording — the playing and the singing — was all one take.”

"Two Tone Trippin'" is the first taste of new music from Chase coming later this year and the follow-up to 2024's Go Down Singin'.

