Charles Kelley crosses over with 'Can't Lose You'

By Stephen Hubbard

Lady A's Charles Kelley has a top-10 adult contemporary hit with his solo track "Can't Lose You."

"Well I can honestly say this song is surpassing my expectations so far!" he reacted on his socials, before explaining how he ended up with a non-country hit.

"I intentionally went into this solo project with the mindset of having fun making art with no pressure," he said. "I was hesitant to even release any music to radio in fear of getting disappointed and stealing the joy away for me."

“Well it can’t hurt to give it a shot I guess” was his reaction when his team suggested he explore AC radio.

Charles said he's "super grateful" for what the song's done ahead of the arrival of his full album.

His second solo effort, Songs for a New Moon, arrives June 25.

