Morgan Wallen’s Mom Surprises Fan with Meet & Greets At Morgan’s Show

“Mama Wallen out here doing the Lord’s work” is how Morgan Wallen himself put it on social media. His mom, Lesli surprised a Morgan Wallen superfan who has Cerebral Palsy with tickets to a Morgan Wallen concert & meet and greets to meet her son. Kari Shultz has been a Morgan fan for a VERY long time. An article was written on Kari and that is what caught Lesli Wallen’s eye. So, Morgan’s mom drove to Kari’s school and surprised her in class with the gift! Watch the video below...

