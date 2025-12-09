Carrie Underwood books Tanglewood Music Festival for 2026

Carrie Underwood hasn't revealed if she plans to tour in 2026, but we do know she'll be playing a prestigious summer show in Massachusetts.

The American Idol star has booked her first appearance as part of the Tanglewood Music Festival on Aug. 29. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Tanglewood is the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, located in Lenox, Massachusetts. Carrie will be part of Tanglewood's Popular Artist Series, which also includes "Weird Al" Yankovic and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit in 2026.

The "Before He Cheats" hitmaker only has two other dates on her 2026 calendar, Alan Jackson's June tour finale in Nashville and September's Velocity Music Festival in Iowa.

