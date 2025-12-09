Carrie Underwood books Tanglewood Music Festival for 2026

Carrie Underwood at Tanglewood (Tanglewood)
By Stephen Hubbard

Carrie Underwood hasn't revealed if she plans to tour in 2026, but we do know she'll be playing a prestigious summer show in Massachusetts.

The American Idol star has booked her first appearance as part of the Tanglewood Music Festival on Aug. 29. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Tanglewood is the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, located in Lenox, Massachusetts. Carrie will be part of Tanglewood's Popular Artist Series, which also includes "Weird Al" Yankovic and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit in 2026.

The "Before He Cheats" hitmaker only has two other dates on her 2026 calendar, Alan Jackson's June tour finale in Nashville and September's Velocity Music Festival in Iowa.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!