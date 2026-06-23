Carly Pearce's fifth album makes her an 'Honest Woman'

Carly Pearce will do a series of two-night residencies across America this fall to introduce her new album, Honest Woman, which arrives Aug. 28.

She co-produced her fifth record herself, leaning into the influences that started her career with guest appearances from bluegrass stars Dan Tyminski and Molly Tuttle.

"When I started making Honest Woman, I found myself rediscovering who I am and why I wanted to be a country music singer in the first place," Carly says. "This album takes me back to the beginning of my story, where the sounds of classic country and bluegrass music shaped who I am. I'm so proud of this body of work, and I truly feel like it's my best yet."

The 16-track project includes her current hit, "If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay" with Riley Green, in addition to the previously-released "You Can Have Him," "Church Girl" and "Dream Come True," as well as "She Don't," which is out now.

Carly's Honest Woman: Up Close shows kick off Sept. 10 in Detroit, stopping in Chicago, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Toronto and Boston before wrapping Oct. 22 in New York City.

Fan club access starts Tuesday, with tickets going on sale to the public Friday.

Here's the complete track list for Carly Pearce's Honest Woman:

"Dream Come True"

"Church Girl"

"She Don't"

"You Can Have Him"

"How Long"

"WWJD"

"Same Circus"

"Happy For Myself"

"If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay" Carly Pearce & Riley Green

"I Don't Have The Heart"

"He Don't Like My Dogs"

"Leave My Heart Alone"

"Who's Lying Here" Carly Pearce & Dan Tyminski

"Daisy"

"What If You Loved Me" Carly Pearce, Molly Tuttle & Dan Tyminski

"Why God Why Me"

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.