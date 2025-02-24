Carly Pearce will 'truck' on, even though she's got the flu

You can count Carly Pearce among the folks who've now come down with the flu.

"Yall, the last few days I have been battling feeling sick but yesterday the flu hit me right in the face," she shared on her socials. "God has a funny sense of humor sometimes… these shows are some of the biggest sold out shows of my career & of course this would happen, right?!"

The "truck on fire" hitmaker is currently performing a string of dates in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The photo accompanying her post shows Carly with no makeup, holding a tissue, in a bed surrounded by cough drops and other remedies.

"BUT!!! With the help of my doctor & team," she continues, "we WILL finish out this tour strong and I will give you EVERYTHING I have. Manchester, Belfast, Glasgow & Dublin- if the shows look a little different, know that I promise to show up each night giving you my all."



"I love y'all so much & DONT GET THIS FLU," she closes. "Last week in Europe let's do this!!! Prayers appreciated."

Carly just announced the release of the deluxe edition of her hummingbird album, subtitled no rain, no flowers. It'll arrive March 14 with five new tracks.

