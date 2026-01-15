Brothers Osborne mark a decade of their first album, 'Pawn Shop'

Brothers Osborne are celebrating the 10-year anniversary of their breakthrough album, Pawn Shop, which came out in January 2016.

The collection includes their breakthrough hits "21 Summer," "Stay a Little Longer," "Rum" and "It Ain't My Fault."

The new song "Love the Lonely Out of You (Live Pinebox Version)" is out now, with Pawn Shop (10 Year Anniversary Edition) set to come out Feb. 13. It also features the unreleased "Pins and Needles."

The updated version of the album will be available on vinyl, as well as three different limited-edition 45s. They include "Arms of Fire" and "Love the Lonely Out of You"; "Pins and Needles" and "Stay a Little Longer" (Demo); and "Shoot from the Hip" and "21 Summer."

