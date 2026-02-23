Brothers Osborne map out a June jaunt to mark 10th anniversary

Brothers Osborne are adding eight new dates to their schedule this summer, as they mark the 10th anniversary of their debut album.

"We're back on the road and headed to a city near you this summer," they announced on their socials. "Scalpers can kick rocks."

The new additions start June 11 in Deerfield, Massachusetts, and wrap June 28 in Beaver Creek, Colorado.

Presales start Wednesday for The Family fan club, before tickets become available to the public on Friday.

In September, the duo joins Zac Brown Band on the Love & Fear Tour.

The 10 Year Anniversary Edition of the pair's debut album, Pawn Shop, came out Feb. 13.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.