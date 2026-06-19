Brothers Osborne are 'Runnin' Down a Dream' for racing doc

Brothers Osborne are covering Tom Petty's 1989 classic "Runnin' Down a Dream" for the soundtrack of Bobby Rahal: True American Racer.

Riley Green, Rascal Flatts, Greylan James, Danielle Bradbery, Mackenzie Carpenter, The Jack Wharff Band and others also contribute tracks to the Bobby Rahal: True American Racer (Inspired By) Soundtrack, which drops Aug. 21.

Billy Bob Thornton and Mark Collie offer the original "True American Racer (500 miles)" featuring Slash, from their newly formed duo The Backbeat Troubadours.

Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta is one of the directors of the film, which focuses on Rahal's relationship with team owner Jim Trueman and their fight to win the Indianapolis 500 as Trueman battled terminal cancer.

You can watch Bobby Rahal: True American Racer on Tubi now.

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