Brett Young posts anniversary tribute to wife Taylor Mills Young

Brett Young and wife Taylor Mills Young attend the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Brett Young posted a loving tribute to his wife, Taylor Mills Young, for their seventh wedding anniversary on Monday.

Alongside an Instagram photo of the couple embracing in front of an ocean view, Brett wrote in the caption, "It's been a dream life being your husband for the last 7 years, but the truth is, I've loved you since the day I met you 17 years ago and I pinch myself everyday in disbelief that I get to love you for the rest of my life."

He continued, “Your love makes me better. Makes me happy. Makes me……me. The freedom you give me to be myself with you is the greatest gift I’ve ever been given.”

Brett thanked his wife for their children and their life together, writing, “You fill up my heart and you inspire me to be the kind of man that you and our daughters can trust and respect.”

Brett and Taylor share two daughters together, 6-year-old Presley Young and 4-year-old Rowan Young.

