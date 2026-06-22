Brantley Gilbert reveals the 'Sins of the Father' with album's title track

The release of Brantley Gilbert's eighth studio album is still a little more than a month away, but he's just released two new songs early.

The first is the title track, "Sins of the Father," which he calls the "most country song on the album."

"I’ve done my dirt/ And I’ve been washed in the water/ Lord I go to church/ And I’m still learning the gospel," Brantley sings on the track. "But tonight Lord I pray for our sons and our daughters/ Don’t make ‘em pay for the sins of the father."

At the other end of the spectrum, Brantley estimates that "Good Ol' Boys" "goes harder than probably anything I've ever written."

In the end, the "Bottoms Up" hitmaker knows where he fits.

“As long as there’s a box in country music, I know where I belong,” he says. “And that’s right on the outside of it. All of my albums are a chapter of my life and this one’s no different. I don’t have skeletons in the closet – my s***’s out in the open. So if there’s any piece of my story that could help somebody, I’m cheating them if I keep it to myself.”

Sins of the Father arrives July 24, featuring Brantley's current hit, "Good Damn."

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