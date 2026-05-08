Brantley Gilbert releasing new album 'Sins of the Father' this summer

Brantley Gilbert is back.

He'll release his new album Sins of the Father, the follow-up to 2024's Tattoos, on July 24. "I've lived a lot of life to get here," says Brantley in a statement. "This record is me owning all of it – the mistakes, the lessons and who I am now. It's all part of the same story, and each track stands on its own, representing its own chapter."

On Instagram, he adds, "It'll remind y'all of some of the earlier stuff!"

The first single from the project, "Good Damn," is currently on the chart. Meanwhile, he's got another track for fans to listen to: It's a ballad called "F**** Me Up," and there's also a clean version called "Messed Me Up." A clean version of the entire album will be released alongside the original one on the same day.

Brantley co-wrote every song on the album, which includes a duet with Jelly Roll called "Begging for Change."

Meanwhile, starting this weekend, he'll be headlining shows in between playing fairs and festivals through September.

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