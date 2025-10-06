Brantley Gilbert leaves Big Machine for BBR/BMG

Brantley Gilbert is leaving his longtime home at Big Machine for a new label.

“I’m fired up to kick off this next chapter with BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville,” Brantley says. “They support their artists in ways that really move the needle, and it means a lot that they believe in what we're building and want to be a part of it."

"We've got some big things on the horizon, and I'm looking forward to having this crew in my corner as we take it to the next level.”

Brantley released the track "Want You Back" from what's expected to be his final album for Big Machine back in September. It's from the 24-track Greatest Hits...So Far, which comes out Dec. 12.

Brantley has charted seven number ones during his career, the most recent being 2019's "What Happens in a Small Town" with Lindsey Ell.

