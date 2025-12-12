Brantley Gilbert invites fans to 'Ride with Me' into the next chapter

Amber Cochran Gilbert & Brantley Gilbert (Disney/Michael Le Brecht)
By Stephen Hubbard

Brantley Gilbert's turning the page with the release of his new collection, Greatest Hits...So Far, which is out now.

The 24-track set includes his seven number ones, along with fan favorites "Bottoms Up," "Country Must Be Country Wide" and "You Don't Know Her Like I Do," plus his latest radio single, "Want You Back," which was co-written with HARDY
It also includes the recently released "Real American," plus one more.

"Ending the year with a bang! Got a new one out today called 'Ride with Me'... Y'all go check it out!" Brantley tweeted, adding a fire emoji.

In October, Brantley revealed he's leaving his longtime label, Big Machine, to record for BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville. Next up, Brantley continues his Tattoos Tour Feb. 26 in Pensacola, Florida.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!