Brad Paisley reunites with CMA cohost Carrie Underwood as guest mentor on 'American Idol1

Brad Paisley's set to be a guest mentor on the new season of American Idol; he will be joined by Keke Palmer to help the top 20 singers.

The "Whiskey Lullaby" hitmaker popped up on Monday's premiere, dropping by during auditions at his alma mater, Nashville's Belmont University. Brad reunited with his longtime CMA cohost Carrie Underwood, as well as Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Brad's first appearance will be March 16 with the top 20 at Disney's Aulani Resort in Hawaii.

Until then, you can catch two-hour episodes of American Idol Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

