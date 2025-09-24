'Bottle Rockets' are in order, as Scotty McCreery welcomes second son

Scotty McCreery's second son has arrived!

"Oliver Cooke McCreery joined our family on September 18th," he and wife Gabi McCreery announced on Instagram. "Can't imagine life without him, we love him so berry much!!"

The post is accompanied by plenty of pictures from the hospital, including several where big brother Avery McCreery holds Oliver and looks at him adoringly. Avery will turn 3 on Oct. 24.

It seems Scotty has a moment to enjoy some family time, since he doesn't kick off his co-headlining tour with Dustin Lynch until Nov. 6 in Saginaw, Michigan. His latest hit, "Bottle Rockets" with Hootie & the Blowfish, is currently at #3 on both the Billboard and Mediabase charts.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.