A Boston sell-out and a Blake Shelton collab? It's 'a really big deal' for Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett's making good on his promise to keep expanding the About a Woman universe, dropping three new tracks a day before he plays a sold-out show at Boston's Fenway Park on Saturday.

The new About a Woman (& A Good Ol' Boy) EP adds the solo track "Bottle with Your Name on It" alongside "Ain't a Bad Life" with Jordan Davis and "Old Tricks" with Blake Shelton.

“This week is a really big deal for me,” TR says. “If you’d have asked me what two of my biggest career bucket list dreams are, I would have told you headlining a stadium and collaborating with one of my heroes like Blake Shelton. This week, I’m doing both of those things, and my mind is blown."

May's About a Woman (From a Small Town) EP added three new tracks to his seventh album, including "Small Town Girls" with current tour mate Tucker Wetmore. The original record includes "Somethin' 'Bout a Woman" with Teddy Swims, who'll be with him at Fenway on Saturday, as well.

"I’m grateful and pumped and we’re going to bring every ounce of energy to Fenway this weekend," TR adds. "It’s one of the most iconic places you can play, and getting to come back to headline — especially with new music that means so much to me — feels like the perfect full-circle moment.”

Newcomers The Castellows will also play the Fenway Park show.

