Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani celebrate fourth wedding anniversary

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary.

"7-3-21. every day i thank God for u @blakeshelton. happy anniversary. i love u so much," Gwen wrote on Instagram Thursday, alongside a video montage of some of their memories over the years.

The video was soundtracked to their duet “Purple Irises.”

Blake posted a photo from their wedding day on his Instagram, captioning it, "My pretty girl... I'm the luckiest man to be married to you and to know you. I love you @gwenstefani!!!!!! Happy anniversary!!!!"

Gwen and Blake met in 2014 when they were both coaches on The Voice. At the time Gwen was married to Gavin Rossdale, and Blake was married to Miranda Lambert. They supported each other through their respective divorces in 2015, and that fall, they began dating.

The two got engaged in 2020 and married in 2021 on Blake’s Oklahoma ranch.

Gwen shares three children with her ex Rossdale, 19-year-old Kingston Rossdale, 16-year-old Zuma Rossdale and 11-year-old Apollo Rossdale.

