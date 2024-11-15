Blake Shelton drops music video for new single 'Texas'

Blake Shelton may be from Oklahoma, but it's all about "Texas" for him in his new song.

The music video for "Texas," which dropped Friday, features Blake sitting in a bar and wondering where his ex has gone after she "disappeared quicker than this double shot of Jim" — but he doesn't have a clue.

With her location being tracked to no avail, we see Blake's ex, played by Lioness actress Genesis Rodriguez, on the move, driving down wide open roads in her convertible. At the end of the clip, she gets the final laugh when she buries a suitcase with a tracker in an attempt to get her ex off her trail.

"She's probably in Texas/ Amarillo, all I know/ George Strait said it/ Yeah, that's where all them exes go/ If she ain't with me out here in Tennessee/ Then I don't know where she's headed/ If I'm guessin', I reckon/ She's probably in Texas," Blake sings in the chorus.

The country superstar said he was looking to "push" himself with "Texas."

"The thing that struck me about 'Texas' immediately was how different it sounded for me, and I'm always looking to push myself," Blake said in a press release. "I think there's something really special about this record and important for me."

He added, "This is the perfect opportunity to come back with something so different, and it easily felt like it should be the first single. It's connected with what I've done but moves forward at the same time, and it's the perfect start to the next chapter of my career."

"Texas" is Blake's first release with his new label home, BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville, since signing with them in September.

"Texas" hits country radio Monday, Nov. 18.

