Blake Shelton closes chapter with longtime label home

Blake Shelton has parted ways with his longtime label home, Warner Music Nashville.



As reported by Billboard, the country superstar, who launched his career in 2001 with the five-week #1 "Austin," shared the news via a statement thanking the record label for their 23-year partnership.



"I moved to Nashville when I was 17 to sing country music and get a record deal. Along with the support from Warner, my dreams came true, and then some," Blake says. "It's impossible to name everyone who has had a hand in all the success we enjoyed, but a huge and heartfelt thank you to the Giant Records, Warner Bros. Records and Warner Music Nashville staff and family."



"Working alongside Blake these past 23 years has been an honor and a privilege," Warner Music Nashville shares in their statement. "Together, we've celebrated a record number of hit songs, sold-out tours and award wins. Blake's talent is undeniable, but that wit of his, and the countless moments of laughter he's given us remind us how fun this business of music can be."



They add, "While our time together has come to an end, we count ourselves amongst his biggest fans and are grateful for the ride with this true gentleman and icon."



Blake's time at Warner Music Nashville has spawned 11 studio albums and hits such as "God's Country," "Ol' Red," "Honey Bee" and "God Gave Me You." His last full-length album with them is 2021's Body Language, which featured the Gwen Stefani-assisted "Happy Anywhere."

