Better with age: 'Don't Tell on Me' is Jason Aldean's 27th #1

The second single from Jason Aldean's 13th album has just become his 27th #1 on Billboard's Country Airplay ranking.

Diving deeper into the numbers, "Don't Tell on Me" is his 50th career entry on the chart and his 42nd top-10 song.

"We just released this album and [we're] really excited," he says of Songs About Us. "I feel like everybody always says, 'Oh, this is like the best album I've ever done.' I kinda feel that way, but I feel as we have gotten older, the songs have kinda gotten better, and we've gotten more dialed in as a band and as a singer."

"And I love it," he continues. "I love going in the studio, working on these things and creating new music and working on things that we think are really cool. And [the] first single went #1 for us, 'How Far Does A Goodbye Go?' You know, it's a big deal for us."

Jason's work on the road continues with stops in Youngstown and Fort Loramie, Ohio, on Friday and Saturday.

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