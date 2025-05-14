Best public high schools in the Miami metro area

By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Miami metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#25. City of Pembroke Pines Charter High School

- Location: Broward County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,115 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#24. International Studies Preparatory Academy

- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 381 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#23. Doral Academy Charter High School

- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,003 (29:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#22. Design & Architecture Senior High School

- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 489 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#21. Cooper City High School

- Location: Broward County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,329 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#20. Sheridan Technical Center - High School

- Location: Broward County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 529 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#19. Young Women's Preparatory Academy

- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 350 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#18. Spanish River Community High School

- Location: Palm Beach County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 2,578 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#17. McFatter Technical High School

- Location: Broward County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 606 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#16. Terra Environmental Research Institute

- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,619 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#15. Mast Academy

- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,535 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#14. Pompano Beach High School

- Location: Broward County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,286 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#13. Cypress Bay High School

- Location: Broward County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 4,716 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#12. Archimedean Upper Conservatory (AUC)

- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 320 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#11. School for Advanced Studies - North

- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 132 (44:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#10. iPrep Academy

- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 797 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#9. Coral Reef Senior High School

- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 3,243 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#8. MAST@FIU - Biscayne Bay Campus

- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 448 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#7. School for Advanced Studies - South

- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 284 (47:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#6. School for Advanced Studies - Wolfson

- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 129 (43:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#5. The College Academy at Broward College

- Location: Broward County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 487 (29:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#4. School for Advanced Studies - Homestead

- Location: Miami-Dade County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 135 (34:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#3. Suncoast Community High School

- Location: Palm Beach County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 1,592 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#2. Alexander W. Dreyfoos Jr. School of the Arts

- Location: Palm Beach County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 1,374 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

#1. A.D. Henderson University School & FAU High School

- Location: Boca Raton, FL
- Enrollment: 1,325 (32:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.

