Stacker compiled the best NFL players born in Florida using Pro-Football-Reference.com

Football has long been woven into the cultural fabric of America, and every state has produced its share of gridiron legends. From Hall of Fame quarterbacks to record-setting receivers and defensive stalwarts, some of the NFL's greatest talents trace their roots back to Florida.

Using data from Pro Football Reference, Stacker compiled a ranking of the best NFL players born in Florida. Players were ranked by weighted career approximate value (AV), a metric developed by Pro Football Reference that measures overall career impact. Data is as of the start of the 2025 NFL season.

This list highlights players who made their mark on the league—some remembered for their longevity, others for their peak dominance. Read on to see which football stars born in Florida have left the biggest legacy in NFL history.

#50. Jason Pierre-Paul (DE)

- City: Deerfield Beach

- Years played: 2010-2023 (11 years as starter)

- Games played: 182

- Pro Bowl selections: 3

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 74

#49. Al Baker (DE)

- City: Jacksonville

- Years played: 1978-1990 (11 years as starter)

- Games played: 181

- Pro Bowl selections: 3

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 75

#48. Derrick Henry (RB)

- City: Yulee

- Years played: 2016-2024 (6 years as starter)

- Games played: 136

- Pro Bowl selections: 5

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 76

#47. Maurkice Pouncey (C)

- City: Bartow

- Years played: 2010-2020 (9 years as starter)

- Games played: 134

- Pro Bowl selections: 9

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 78

#44. Harold Carmichael (WR) (tie)

- City: Jacksonville

- Years played: 1971-1984 (11 years as starter)

- Games played: 182

- Pro Bowl selections: 4

- Weighted career value: 79

#44. Nat Moore (WR) (tie)

- City: Tallahassee

- Years played: 1974-1986 (9 years as starter)

- Games played: 183

- Pro Bowl selections: 1

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 79

#44. Wes Chandler (WR) (tie)

- City: New Smyrna Beach

- Years played: 1978-1988 (9 years as starter)

- Games played: 150

- Pro Bowl selections: 4

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 79

#43. Ottis Anderson (RB)

- City: West Palm Beach

- Years played: 1979-1992 (9 years as starter)

- Games played: 182

- Pro Bowl selections: 2

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 80

#41. Flozell Adams (T) (tie)

- City: Bellwood

- Years played: 1998-2010 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 198

- Pro Bowl selections: 5

- Weighted career value: 81

#41. Josh Sitton (G) (tie)

- City: Jacksonville

- Years played: 2008-2018 (9 years as starter)

- Games played: 148

- Pro Bowl selections: 4

- Weighted career value: 81

#40. Bruce Armstrong (T)

- City: Miami

- Years played: 1987-2000 (14 years as starter)

- Games played: 212

- Pro Bowl selections: 6

- Weighted career value: 82

#39. Bob Hayes (SE)

- City: Jacksonville

- Years played: 1965-1975 (8 years as starter)

- Games played: 132

- Pro Bowl selections: 3

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 83

#37. Chad Johnson (WR) (tie)

- City: Miami

- Years played: 2001-2011 (9 years as starter)

- Games played: 166

- Pro Bowl selections: 6

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 85

#37. Nate Newton (G) (tie)

- City: Orlando

- Years played: 1986-1999 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 198

- Pro Bowl selections: 6

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 85

#33. Anquan Boldin (WR) (tie)

- City: Pahokee

- Years played: 2003-2016 (14 years as starter)

- Games played: 202

- Pro Bowl selections: 3

- Weighted career value: 86

#33. Daunte Culpepper (QB) (tie)

- City: Ocala

- Years played: 1999-2009 (5 years as starter)

- Games played: 105

- Pro Bowl selections: 3

- Weighted career value: 86

#33. Kevin Carter (DE) (tie)

- City: Miami

- Years played: 1995-2008 (14 years as starter)

- Games played: 224

- Pro Bowl selections: 2

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 86

#33. Sam Madison (DB) (tie)

- City: Monticello

- Years played: 1997-2008 (10 years as starter)

- Games played: 173

- Pro Bowl selections: 4

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 86

#32. LeRoy Butler (DB)

- City: Jacksonville

- Years played: 1990-2001 (11 years as starter)

- Games played: 181

- Pro Bowl selections: 4

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 4

- Weighted career value: 87

#30. Fred Taylor (RB) (tie)

- City: Pahokee

- Years played: 1998-2010 (9 years as starter)

- Games played: 153

- Pro Bowl selections: 1

- Weighted career value: 88

#30. Greg Lloyd (LB) (tie)

- City: Miami

- Years played: 1988-1998 (9 years as starter)

- Games played: 147

- Pro Bowl selections: 5

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 3

- Weighted career value: 88

#28. Geno Atkins (DT) (tie)

- City: Fort Lauderdale

- Years played: 2010-2020 (9 years as starter)

- Games played: 161

- Pro Bowl selections: 8

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 89

#28. Ted Washington (NT) (tie)

- City: Tampa

- Years played: 1991-2007 (13 years as starter)

- Games played: 236

- Pro Bowl selections: 4

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 89

#26. Lavonte David (OLB) (tie)

- City: Miami

- Years played: 2012-2024 (13 years as starter)

- Games played: 198

- Pro Bowl selections: 1

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 90

#26. Vince Wilfork (NT) (tie)

- City: Boynton Beach

- Years played: 2004-2016 (11 years as starter)

- Games played: 189

- Pro Bowl selections: 5

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 90

#25. Antonio Brown (WR)

- City: Miami

- Years played: 2010-2021 (7 years as starter)

- Games played: 146

- Pro Bowl selections: 7

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 4

- Weighted career value: 92

#22. Andre Johnson (WR) (tie)

- City: Miami

- Years played: 2003-2016 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 193

- Pro Bowl selections: 7

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 94

#22. Frank Gore (RB) (tie)

- City: Coral Gables

- Years played: 2005-2020 (14 years as starter)

- Games played: 241

- Pro Bowl selections: 5

- Weighted career value: 94

#22. Steve Hutchinson (G) (tie)

- City: Fort Lauderdale

- Years played: 2001-2012 (11 years as starter)

- Games played: 169

- Pro Bowl selections: 7

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 5

- Weighted career value: 94

#21. Lemar Parrish (DB)

- City: West Palm Beach

- Years played: 1970-1982 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 166

- Pro Bowl selections: 8

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 95

#20. Ken Riley (DB)

- City: Bartow

- Years played: 1969-1983 (15 years as starter)

- Games played: 207

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 96

#19. Lomas Brown (T)

- City: Miami

- Years played: 1985-2002 (17 years as starter)

- Games played: 263

- Pro Bowl selections: 7

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 98

#18. Wilber Marshall (LB)

- City: Titusville

- Years played: 1984-1995 (10 years as starter)

- Games played: 179

- Pro Bowl selections: 3

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 99

#16. Isaac Bruce (WR) (tie)

- City: Fort Lauderdale

- Years played: 1994-2009 (13 years as starter)

- Games played: 223

- Pro Bowl selections: 4

- Weighted career value: 101

#16. Lamar Jackson (QB) (tie)

- City: Pompano Beach

- Years played: 2018-2024 (6 years as starter)

- Games played: 103

- Pro Bowl selections: 4

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 3

- Weighted career value: 101

#15. Khalil Mack (OLB)

- City: Fort Pierce

- Years played: 2014-2024 (10 years as starter)

- Games played: 167

- Pro Bowl selections: 9

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 3

- Weighted career value: 102

#13. Deacon Jones (DE) (tie)

- City: Eatonville

- Years played: 1961-1974 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 191

- Pro Bowl selections: 8

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 5

- Weighted career value: 103

#13. Patrick Peterson (CB) (tie)

- City: Fort Lauderdale

- Years played: 2011-2023 (13 years as starter)

- Games played: 201

- Pro Bowl selections: 8

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 3

- Weighted career value: 103

#10. Brian Dawkins (DB) (tie)

- City: Jacksonville

- Years played: 1996-2011 (15 years as starter)

- Games played: 224

- Pro Bowl selections: 9

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 4

- Weighted career value: 104

#10. Derrick Thomas (LB) (tie)

- City: Miami

- Years played: 1989-1999 (11 years as starter)

- Games played: 169

- Pro Bowl selections: 9

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 2

- Weighted career value: 104

#10. Michael Irvin (WR) (tie)

- City: Fort Lauderdale

- Years played: 1988-1999 (10 years as starter)

- Games played: 159

- Pro Bowl selections: 5

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 104

#8. Jack Youngblood (DE) (tie)

- City: Jacksonville

- Years played: 1971-1984 (13 years as starter)

- Games played: 202

- Pro Bowl selections: 7

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 5

- Weighted career value: 112

#8. Rickey Jackson (LB) (tie)

- City: Pahokee

- Years played: 1981-1995 (15 years as starter)

- Games played: 227

- Pro Bowl selections: 6

- Weighted career value: 112

#7. Edgerrin James (RB)

- City: Immokalee

- Years played: 1999-2009 (9 years as starter)

- Games played: 148

- Pro Bowl selections: 4

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 1

- Weighted career value: 113

#6. Warren Sapp (DT)

- City: Orlando

- Years played: 1995-2007 (13 years as starter)

- Games played: 198

- Pro Bowl selections: 7

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 4

- Weighted career value: 117

#5. Matthew Stafford (QB)

- City: Tampa

- Years played: 2009-2024 (15 years as starter)

- Games played: 222

- Pro Bowl selections: 2

- Weighted career value: 126

#4. Deion Sanders (DB)

- City: Fort Myers

- Years played: 1989-2005 (12 years as starter)

- Games played: 188

- Pro Bowl selections: 8

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 6

- Weighted career value: 127

#3. Emmitt Smith (RB)

- City: Pensacola

- Years played: 1990-2004 (14 years as starter)

- Games played: 226

- Pro Bowl selections: 8

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 4

- Weighted career value: 129

#2. Derrick Brooks (LB)

- City: Pensacola

- Years played: 1995-2008 (14 years as starter)

- Games played: 224

- Pro Bowl selections: 11

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 5

- Weighted career value: 142

#1. Ray Lewis (LB)

- City: Bartow

- Years played: 1996-2012 (14 years as starter)

- Games played: 228

- Pro Bowl selections: 12

- All-Pro selections (1st team): 7

- Weighted career value: 160