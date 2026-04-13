'Beauty and the Beast': Why Katelyn Brown led the way down 'Main Street Country'

Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown are adding to their collection of collabs, which started with 2022's chart-topping "Thank God."

In 2025, Kane's The High Road record added "Body Talk" and "Do Us Apart." Now, they have a fourth duet that's found on Disney's Main Street Country EP.

For this one, Katelyn was very much in the driver's seat.

"I chose the song," she reveals. "We didn't really give Kane much of a say in it. One of my most favorite Disney songs, 'Beauty and the Beast,' is by far the ... best one."

"I just went along with whatever she said," Kane agrees, adding, "Disney is magical."

"We spend so much time at [the] Disney [parks]," Katelyn adds. "We take our family multiple times throughout the year. It's our favorite place."

While he may not have chosen the song, Kane's happy to be reviving it for the 2020s.

"I've seen a lot of comments since we've posted this, but it's cool that we get to reimagine this song for the new generation," he says.

Beauty and the Beast hit theaters in 1991 and featured noted actress Angela Lansbury singing the theme song in the film, with Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson recreating it for pop radio.

Main Street Country is out now, with four more songs from the Disney catalog reimagined by Dasha, Maddie & Tae, Breland and Restless Road.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Walt Disney Records.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.