The Band Perry is ready to 'Kill It' with new music

The Band Perry's new song, "Kill It," completes the "romantic-goth trilogy" they started with their previous tracks "PSYCHOLOGICAL" and "Buzzards."

"I thought someone new could fix it/ Told myself some lies to trick it/ Drank too much just to forget it/ Tried to put it six feet deep in a hole," Kimberly Perry sings on the new song. "Thought I had the guts to pull the trigger but I didn’t/ If this is a game, I’d say that you’re winning/ My love’s still alive and kicking/ Guess only one of us knows how to kill it."

Even though she didn't write it, it expresses a sentiment Kimberly knows well.

“‘My love’s still alive and kicking’ is my favorite line in this song and, honestly, my entire personality,” she says. “I never know when to give up on someone ... or something. ‘Kill It’ is my confession that I’d rather lose with my heart still beating than win by burying mine first.”

Next up, Kimberly and husband Johnny Costello play CMA Fest in Nashville, complete with a June 5 set on the main stage at Nissan Stadium.

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