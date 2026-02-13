The Band Perry gets 'Psychological' with new music

The first new music from The Band Perry in nine years is here, with the arrival of their new radio single, "Psychological."

It's also their first release since returning to country music as a duo that now consists of Kimberly Perry and her husband, Johnny Costello.

“Stepping back into The Band Perry with Johnny by my side feels like coming home and starting a brand new adventure all at once,” she says. “We wanted our first song of Season 2 of The Band Perry to be the perfect blend of nostalgia - everything our fans know and love TBP to be - and authentically reflective of where we are here in 2026. It’s loud, it’s passionate, it’s devoted, it’s delusional. It is quintessentially ‘us.’”

The Band Perry's currently on their Psycho Rodeo Tour, with three stops in Colorado beginning Friday.

On Tuesday, they're set to debut "Psychological" on Live with Kelly & Mark.

