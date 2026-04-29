Bailey Zimmerman's Nashville shows mean dollars for dogs at Wags and Walks

Bailey Zimmerman's giving a dollar from every ticket sold to his upcoming Music City shows to the nonprofit dog rescue Wags and Walks.

“Partnerships like these are so meaningful in helping us spread the word about rescue,” Nashville Wags and Walks founder Kathryn Hurley says. “Saving dogs is incredibly rewarding, but it also comes with real costs, from medical care to everyday needs, so support like this truly makes a difference. We’re so thankful for the opportunity to work together and reach more people with our mission.”

Bailey has two golden retrievers, Marley Mae and Pie.

He brings his Different Night Same Rodeo Tour to Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater on Friday and Saturday, with Hudson Westbrook and Blake Whiten opening.

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