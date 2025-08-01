Bailey Zimmerman parks his 'Chevy Silverado' ahead of new album

A week ahead of the release of his sophomore album, Different Night Same Rodeo, Bailey Zimmerman surprised fans with the track "Chevy Silverado."

It's a song that's personal for Bailey.

"'Chevy Silverado' is out now and in honor of that here is a pic from 2016 on the day I got my drivers license," he posted on Instagram. "I borrowed $9,800 from my hometown bank to buy my grandpas 2005 white Chevy Silverado. I fell in love for the first time in this truck and as the story goes I felt my heart break for the first time in this truck too. This song talks about all of that. Hope you guys love it."

Bailey also revealed the track listing for Different Night Same Rodeo:

"Comin' in Cold"

"Ashes" (with Diplo)

"Chevy Silverado"

"Yours for the Breaking"

"Lost" (featuring The Kid LAROI)

"Holy Smokes"

"When It Was"

"It's All Good"

"Backup Plan" (featuring Luke Combs)

"New to Country"

"At the Same Time"

"Hell or High Water"

"These Nights"

"Everything But Up"

"Before You"

"Holding On"

"Dare You To Try It"

"Happy Ever After Me"

