Bailey Zimmerman & Megan Moroney set to play MTV VMAs

2025 MTV VMAs (Courtesy MTV)
By Stephen Hubbard
Both Bailey Zimmerman and Megan Moroney have locked in their inaugural performances for the 2025 MTV VMAs.

Bailey will take the stage with The Kid LAROI. The two team up on the track "Lost" from Bailey's new Different Night Same Rodeo album. The country hitmaker is up for best collaboration for "Backup Plan" with Luke Combs and song of the summer for "All the Way" with BigXthaPlug.

Megan will do her new radio single, "6 Months Later," as her first VMAs performance, while she competes in the new best country category with her latest #1, "Am I Okay?"
You can tune in to watch the 2025 MTV VMAs Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, MTV and Paramount+.

