Bailey Zimmerman has 'all the feels' about his #1 with Luke Combs

Bailey Zimmerman and Luke Combs are #1 on the Mediabase chart with "Backup Plan" — even though Bailey can hardly believe it.

"I took this selfie the day I met @lukecombs at his Concert for Carolina benefit last October," he shared on Instagram. "never in a million years did I think just 10 months later we would have the number 1 song on country radio together."

Though Bailey's previously topped the chart with songs like "Where It Ends," "Fall in Love" and "Rock and a Hard Place," it's particularly special to share the milestone with one of his heroes.

"Luke it's truly to a dream come true to be able to say I have a number one song with you man… Ive looked up to you and your music for so long!!!" his post continues. "Thank you for not only believing in this song but also for believing in me. Im honored to call you a friend… Love you bro this one is really really special."



"Backup Plan" is from Bailey's sophomore album, Different Night Same Rodeo, which arrived in August.

