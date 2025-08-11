The Aussie candy Keith Urban can't wait to taste when he gets back home

Disney/Larry McCormack
By Stephen Hubbard
Keith Urban returns to his homeland this week, kicking off a 10-show stint Down Under Aug. 13 in Newcastle.
And just like any hometown boy, he's hungry for the things he can only find in his native Australia.
But what's his favorite?
"Awwwww, God, everything!" he reacts. "Everything in Australia is so good -- the seafood, the steaks. Man, I mean, I take Vegemite on the bus like all the time, so that’s not really the go-to."
Then, the "Straight Line" hitmaker remembers his favorite candy.

"Allen's Lollies! Any kind of Allen's Lollies is the way to go," he decides.

Though he was actually born in New Zealand, Keith moved to Australia when he was only two.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!