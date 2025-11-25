Ashley McBryde, Zac Brown Band to join Garth Brooks in London's Hyde Park next summer

Ashley McBryde performs on 'CMA Fest presented by SoFi' (Disney/Connie Chornuk)
By Andrea Dresdale

Now we know who will be on the bill with Garth Brooks when he headlines London's BST Hyde Park summer festival in June.

Ashley McBryde and Zac Brown Band will both be joining Garth for the June 27 show. Tickets are on sale now. The festival, which takes place over several weekends, will also feature Maroon 5, Pitbull and Scottish pop star Lewis Capaldi as headliners.

As previously reported, ahead of the London date Garth will be playing two shows at Milwaukee's Summerfest, on June 16 and 17.

Meanwhile, Garth is releasing The Anthology Part VI: The Comeback The Next Five Years on Dec. 5. You can also hear him singing on Christmastime, the new album by his wife, Trisha Yearwood.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!