Ashley Cooke + Joe Jonas team on Charlie Puth-produced 'All I Forgot'

Ashley Cooke has collaborated with Jonas Brothers frontman Joe Jonas on "All I Forgot."



"Creating this song with Joe was an experience I'll never forget," says Ashley. "This one goes out to anyone who has felt the sting of heartbreak."



The country-pop breakup number was produced by Joey Moi and pop star Charlie Puth, and penned by Ashley, Joe, Charlie and others.

"'Cause I just killеd a bottle/ And all that I forgot was I was movin' on, I was stayin' strong/ I'll feel it tomorrow/ 'Cause all that I forgot was everyone except for you/ That ain't what this drink's supposed to do/ All I forgot was everythin' except for you/ Except for you," Ashley and Joe harmonize in the chorus.



Ashley's currently on her your place tour with upcoming shows in New York, Boston and Uncasville. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit ashleycooke.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.