The arresting Christmas list of Russell Dickerson's 5-year-old son

If you keep up with Russell Dickerson on his socials, you probably know that his older son, Remington Dickerson, is obsessed with police officers.

The "Happen to Me" hitmaker says that extends to his 5-year-old's Christmas list.

"Remy wants police any/everything," Russell tells ABC Audio. "So we just had a police birthday for him in September. He got his little battery[-powered] police car. Fans are starting to bring like police gear for him, which is hilarious. A fan brought like her dad's actual badge. It was amazing. So all police stuff."

"Rad could, he could care less," Russell says of his younger son, Radford Dickerson. "Whatever Remy does, it's just like, if he's playing with Remy, he's fine. They're adorable."

Radford turned 2 in October.

Russell should be able to squeeze in plenty of quality family time with his boys and wife Kailey Dickerson over the holidays, as he doesn't head back out on tour until Feb. 12, when he plays the San Antonio Rodeo.

