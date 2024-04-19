Anne Wilson + Lainey Wilson drop faith-inspired "Praying Woman"

Rising country artist Anne Wilson has teamed with Lainey Wilson for a new duet, "Praying Woman."



Anne and Lainey co-wrote the powerful song with Trannie Anderson, Jeff Pardo and Christian singer Matthew West, and it chronicles a woman's unwavering commitment to prayer.



"That's the power/ The power of two folded hands/ Bowed head, bended knees/ When she whispers dear Jesus/ Heaven can hear it/ And that devil gets back to Hell running/ That's the power/ The power of a praying woman/ Oh, a praying woman," goes the soul-stirring chorus.



"Praying Woman" is off Anne's debut country album, REBEL. Out now, the 16-track project also includes collabs with Jordan Davis ("Country Gold") and Christian superstar Chris Tomlin ("The Cross").



"When I think about this new album and this set of songs, all I see is the faithfulness of God," Anne shares with the press. "He called this little 15 year old girl from Kentucky out of the tragic loss of her brother and has brought me on the most incredible journey. I would be nowhere without Jesus."



"My hope is that you all absolutely love these songs and that you feel Jesus in all of them," she adds. "I pray this record impacts your life for the glory and honor of Jesus. That it brings you JOY and peace. That it inspires you to be a REBEL."



REBEL and "Praying Woman" are out now wherever you listen to music.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.