An unintended delay resulted in Tyler Hubbard recording 'After Midnight' with Nate Smith

After Tyler Hubbard co-wrote "After Midnight," he thought of Nate Smith.

"Tyler sent me the song and I freaked out," Nate recalls. "I loved it so much. And I thought about cutting it, and then I never cut it. And eventually I was like, 'Okay, I do want to do this song.' And then I was like, 'Okay, what are the chances that you put it out with me?'"

Nate's delay in recording "After Midnight" turned out to be the catalyst for Tyler joining him on the song.

"That was one of the best calls of certainly this year," Tyler says. "That got me super pumped. I love this song, I love Nate, I love this song for Nate, but the fact that he asked me to stay on it, I was like 'Man, this is a dream come true.'"

Nate and Tyler's collaboration currently sits at #25 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

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