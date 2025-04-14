An emotional Jelly Roll sends his daughter off to prom

Jelly Roll may be a superstar, but he's just like any other parent when it comes to sending his daughter off to the prom.

You can experience the moment thanks to a TikTok post by his daughter, Bailee Ann DeFord, set to Cody Johnson's hit "Dirt Cheap." In the clip, Bailee's dressed in a yellow gown as her dad hands her a bouquet of roses. "my built in best friend," she adds in the caption.

You can also glimpse more of the prom preparations in a post from Jelly's wife, Bunnie XO.

“You’re going to look like a little princess tonight!” Bunnie says as her stepdaughter's getting ready. “It’s your first prom, I’m so excited, oh my God.”

She also can't resist ribbing her husband as he gets emotional.

“Are you motherf****** crying? You’re supposed to be the men of the family!” she laughs. “What is happening?”

