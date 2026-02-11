Alicia Keys' She is the Music to honor Megan Moroney

Megan Moroney will be honored for her work to empower other women in the music industry Feb. 18 in Los Angeles.

The Sharing the Spotlight event is put on by She is the Music, which was founded by superstar Alicia Keys.

“Megan represents something so important for this moment in music—the way she builds her teams and shows up for other women is leadership,” Alicia says.

"I wouldn’t be where I am today, in my career and in life, without the support of all the incredible females around me," Megan says. "Knowing that some of the most talented women in the business always have my back gives me the creative space to focus on my artistry and for this I’m beyond grateful.”

Megan's being feted alongside Sylvia Rhone at the gathering, which encourages attendees to "bring another woman you want to open the door for.”

Sylvia stepped down from Epic Records in 2025, after becoming the first Black female record executive to be CEO of a major label.

