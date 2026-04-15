As Alan Jackson retires from the road, you can drive away in his Corvette

Alan Jackson’s Last Call: One More for the Road – The Finale (Doussan Music Group and Peachtree Entertainment)

If you're an Alan Jackson fan and an auto enthusiast, this is the ultimate: AJ's giving away his personal 2013 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport convertible as part of a fundraiser.

You can also win a VIP trip to Last Call: One More for the Road -- The Finale June 27 at Nashville's Nissan Stadium. That's especially significant since Alan's star-studded final show sold out within a matter of hours.

A dollar from each ticket's already going to research for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, which played a part in his decision to come off the road. The new contest will benefit the CMT Research Foundation, as well.

You can find all the info at alltroo.com.

If you enter by June 5, you'll be eligible to win two premium tickets, airfare, hotel and the car Alan drove for many years. After that, the sweepstakes continues through July 10, but only the Corvette is on the table.

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