'Ain't Nobody's Fool': New Dolly bio will arrive before year's end

'Ain't Nobody's Fool' (St. Martin's Press)
By Stephen Hubbard

There's a new biography of Dolly Parton headed for bookshelves later this year.

Ain't Nobody's Fool: The Life and Times of Dolly Parton will arrive Dec. 30 via St. Martin's Press. It was written by Martha Ackmann, whose previous work has focused on "women who have changed America."

The 304-page volume is billed as "a larger-than-life new biography of country music legend and philanthropist Dolly Parton." It's based on interviews with "friends, family members, school mates, Nashville neighbors, members of her band, studio musicians, producers" and more.

Of course, Dolly published her own autobiography, titled Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business, in 1994. The third in her series of coffee table books, Star of the Show: My Life on Stage, arrives Nov. 11.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!