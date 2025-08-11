'A Grand Ole Opry Christmas' comes to Hallmark Channel this year

Production will start later in August on A Grand Ole Opry Christmas, which is set to air on Hallmark Channel this holiday season.

Nikki DeLoach and Kristoffer Polaha will star in the film, described as a "magical trip across time." Brad Paisley is set to write original music and perform in the movie as well, alongside other members of the Opry cast.

“The Hallmark Channel to me is a major part of finding the joy and the spirit of the holidays,” Brad says. “We turn it on and leave it on in our house like Christmas tree lights or decorations, it’s a major part of the atmosphere for us."

"I loved the challenge of creating that same magic with this music by letting it take you to the same place that these movies and this world Hallmark has built," he adds. "Can’t wait for you to hear what all we’ve done. Also, knowing the Opry is the setting for one of these movies is very inspiring.”

Brad's also writing and recording the official theme for Hallmark's 16th annual Countdown to Christmas campaign.

Hallmark's debuting an exclusive line of Opry-themed products this year, as well.

