61st Academy of Country Music Awards: The winners

Cody Johnson wins ACM Entertainer of the Year. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The 61st Academy of Country Music Awards took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, with Shania Twain hosting.

Here's the complete rundown of the winners:

Entertainer of the year

Cody Johnson

Female artist of the year

Ella Langley

Male artist of the year

Cody Johnson

Group of the year

The Red Clay Strays

Duo of the year

Brooks & Dunn

New female artist of the year

Avery Anna

New male artist of the year

Tucker Wetmore

Album of the year

Parker McCollum, Parker McCollum

Song of the year

"Choosin' Texas," Ella Langley (Ella Langley, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor)

Single of the yer

"Choosin' Texas," Ella Langley

Music event of the year

"Don't Mind If I Do," Riley Green feat. Ella Langley

Visual media of the year

"Cuckoo," Stephen Wilson, Jr.

Songwriter of the year

Jessie Jo Dillon

Artist-songwriter of the year

Ella Langley

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.