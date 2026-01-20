'6 Months Later,' Megan Moroney grabs her third #1

A little more than "6 Months Later," Megan Moroney's #1 on the Mediabase radio airplay chart.

The lead single from her third album, Cloud 9, came out in June 2025 and has since been certified Gold.

“Thank you so much to my country radio friends!" Megan said. "It feels surreal to have another number one and I’m thankful country radio embraced this song as much as my fans and I."

"6 Months Later" is Megan's third chart-topper, following 2023's "Tennessee Orange" and "Am I Okay?," which made it to #1 in June.

Cloud 9 arrives Feb. 20.

