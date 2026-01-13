'3,2,1': Tucker Wetmore's counting down to his Super Bowl Sunday gig

Tucker Wetmore has a Super Bowl date with culinary icon Guy Fieri.

The "Wind Up Missin' You" hitmaker is booked to play Guy's Flavortown Tailgate on Feb. 8 at Cow Palace in Daly City, California.

“Coming into year four, there is no other Big Game Weekend event like the Flavortown Tailgate,” Guy says. “As per usual, we're throwing the biggest tailgate of the year and the best part, it’s free! Family friendly, killer music and of course, food and booze everywhere, you’re not gonna want to miss kicking off Big Game Sunday the Flavortown way!”

More than 10,000 fans are expected for the event, which will also feature Canadian DJ duo Loud Luxury.

General admission is free, with upgrades available for purchase. You can find out more at GuysFlavortownTailgate.com.

